Midlands hotel shut down because it’s plagued by crime, city officials say

A Midlands motel plagued by so much crime that it has become a burden on law enforcement has been shut down, the City of Cayce officials said Wednesday.

The business license for the Knights Inn Hotel on Airport Boulevard had its business license suspended, city officials said in a news release. The hotel is in the 1900 block of the road, less than three miles from Columbia Metropolitan Airport.

City officials said the move was made because criminal activity at the hotel has put a strain on Cayce’s public safety and citizens because of all of the complaints and arrests.

Department of Public Safety Chief Byron Snellgrove said efforts have been made in the past to work with the hotel’s owner to improve the situation, but an incident on Monday was the tipping point.

Snellgrove said a domestic violence victim asked hotel management to call 911 on her behalf, but that request was refused.

“When we learned of this refusal to cooperate with a victim in need, we lost all confidence that the staff and management at the Knights Inn was going to do the right thing. It was time to take action,” Snellgrove said in the release.

There have been 169 calls to law enforcement about incidents at the hotel in the past 90 days, city officials said. In 97 of those call, charges were filed for crimes that included drug trafficking (meth), strong armed robbery and attempted murder, according to the release.

In addition to the license suspension, the hotel’s owner has been charged and convicted of operating a nuisance business, city officials said.

“This move is not taken lightly,” City Manager Tracy Hegler said in the release. “Over the past few years, no business licenses have been suspended or revoked in (Cayce). This shows the severity and high level of concern we have for our citizens, officers and patrons of the business.”

A City Council hearing is scheduled for Oct. 24, to determine if the hotel will have its license permanently revoked, according to the news release.

Response to a Facebook post about the city’s decision has been positive.

One person said they were scared to stop in the area by the hotel, while another wrote the “dump should of been shut down years ago.”

