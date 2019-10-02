9 ‘gifted’ middle-schoolers arrested for threats, South Carolina school district says

SHARE COPY LINK

Nine teenagers at a middle school for gifted students in South Carolina made threatening comments toward a teacher in a social media group chat — and got arrested, district officials said.

Police determined there was no intent to harm behind the messages, Beth Brotherton, spokesperson for Greenville County School District, said in a statement.

But they were still suspended, she said.

“We are asking parents to use this as a ‘teachable moment’ and talk with their children about the appropriate use of social media,” Brotherton said.

District officials have also recommended the students be put before an expulsion officer for a hearing, she said.

The students — who attend Sterling School’s Charles Townes Center Middle School — were arrested between Monday and Tuesday, the Greenville News reported.

Charles Townes Center is home to students “who are highly gifted academically,” according to Brotherton.

She said the nine middle schoolers were charged with “student threat” by the Greenville Police Department.

The students — all ages 13 or 14 — were released into the custody of their parents, Donnie Porter, a spokesperson for the police department, told the Greenville News.

“The current climate requires us to be diligent in investigating any threat made against a school or its staff,” Brotherton said.