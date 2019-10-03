36-year-old inmate dies in Columbia prison, foul play not suspected, SC officials say

SHARE COPY LINK

An inmate at a prison in Columbia was found dead in his cell Thursday morning, South Carolina officials said.

No foul play is suspected in the death of Anthony Bernard Conyers, the South Carolina Department of Corrections said on its Twitter feed.

The 36-year-old was locked up at Goodman Correctional Institution on drug convictions, prison records show.

He was unresponsive when he was found in his cell, and pronounced dead just before 5:30 a.m., according to the tweet.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

No cause of death has been determined, but an autopsy is scheduled for Conyers, Richland County Coroner Gary Watts said in an interview with The State.

Goodman is a male-only, minimum-security facility in the 4500 block of Broad River Road. The inmates at the prison work on labor crews, according to DOC.

It is a Level 1-B institution where the inmates are serving relatively short sentences, DOC said.

Conyers was projected to be released from prison in August 2020, DOC records show.

He was serving out seven-year sentences for convictions on trafficking crack cocaine, and for a second offense of manufacturing/distributing crack cocaine, according to prison records.

Since November 2016, Conyers has been primarily incarcerated at Goodman, prison records show.

Listen to our daily briefing: