Sex offender ‘snatched’ children, SC deputies say in Amber Alert, ask for public help

A father that has “nothing to do with the children” is on the run after kidnapping the children from their mother, according to police.

Saturday afternoon, Newberry County Sheriff’s Office issued an Amber Alert for two children, Omirra Toland, 3, and Tommier Toland, 11.

The sheriff’s office said the children’s biological father, Tommy Toland, broke into the children’s home and “snatched” from their mother. Toland threatened the children and mother with physical harm and said he would burn down the house with them inside, the sheriff’s office said.

Toland has no custody rights and is not considered a parent by the court, according to the office’s statement. Toland is a registered sex offender, deputies said.

He was seen leaving the home in a gray 2001 Honda Accord with a green hood and green passenger fender. His last known address is 1300 Johnson Ave. Apt 115 in Columbia.

The sheriff’s office gave this description of Toland and the children:

“Toland is described as a black male, 43 years of age, (5-foot 11-inches, 185 pounds).”

“Omirra Toland, 3 years of age, black female, (3-foot tall, 50 pounds) last seen wearing a black hoodie with multi colored writing of some nature and multi colored pants to match.

“Tommier Toland, 11 years of age, black male, (5-foot tall, 120 pounds) last seen wearing white T-shirt, blue jeans, white tennis shoes with yellow trim.”

The Newberry sheriff’s office had to get permission from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division to issue the Amber Alert.