Lexington woman dies after deer smashes into Harley-Davidson motorcycle, coroner says

A Lexington woman was killed Saturday when the motorcycle she was a passenger on collided with a deer, the Lexington County Coroner’s Office said.

The crash occurred just after 11:30 a.m. on U.S. 378, said Cpl. Sonny Collins of the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The 2019 Harley-Davidson was heading west when it smashed into a deer that had run into the road, according to Collins.

Ruth Hunt Payne, 53, died at the scene of the wreck, Coroner Margaret Fisher said in a news release.

The person driving the motorcycle was injured in the crash and was taken to an area hospital, according to the release.

Information on that person’s condition was not available.

Both Payne and the person driving the Harley-Davidson were wearing helmets, Fisher said.

The collision is being investigated by Highway Patrol.

