Craft breweries bring 3 national awards back to South Carolina. Here are the winners

Craft breweries in South Carolina brought home three awards from the Great American Beer Fest in Denver, Colorado over the weekend.

The national beer competition weighed entries from almost 2,300 breweries across the country, with judges sampling almost 9,500 beers, according to the Brewers Association, which runs the annual awards.

“This year’s GABF competition was the largest and most competitive to date,” Great American Beer Festival competition manager Chris Swersey said in a Brewers Association statement. “The beers and talent were as impressive as ever, and we congratulate this year’s winners for their achievements in brewing.”

Gold medal: Who’s Brett? by The Hold By Revelry Brewing in Charleston. Category: Brett Beer

Bronze medal: C’Mon Sunshine by Birds Fly South Ale Project in Greenville. Category: Brett Beer

Bronze medal: Sour Blackberry Raspberry by Edmund’s Oast Brewing Co. in Charleston. Category: Fruited American-Style Sour Ale

