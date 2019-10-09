South Carolina
Get a glimpse inside this new luxury, oceanfront hotel in Myrtle Beach
A new oceanfront hotel in Myrtle Beach is open for business.
Ocean Enclave by Hilton Grand Vacations Club, at 1600 N. Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach, celebrated its grand opening Wednesday morning.
“Hilton Grand Vacations is thrilled to be a significant contributor to strong, thriving tourism and hospitality in South Carolina,” said Stan Soroka, executive vice president and chief customer officer for Hilton Grand Vacations. “The opening of Ocean Enclave represents a significant economic contribution to Myrtle Beach, job creation and tax generation.”
The 27-story luxury hotel offers 330 units, comprised of apartment-style suites with full kitchens, private balconies and spacious living and dining areas. The rooms, which can accommodate two to 11 people, also have washers and dryers and numerous televisions that can stream movies and shows from your iPhone or iPad.
“This is technology that’s advanced in hospitality,” Soroka said. “The comforts of these rooms are literally your home.”
Security measures will also ensure those staying at the hotel can access the elevators through a stationary tablet.
The rooms, which are also timeshares, can run from $450 to $2,000 a night.
.
Additionally, the hotel features an outdoor area with two pools and two hot tubs, which are both handicap accessible and a poolside bar. Vacationers can also enjoy a fitness center, a business center and an activities room with televisions, gaming consoles, arts and crafts and books for kids.
Floors one to four, which are accessible to the public, offer nearly a dozen cabana’s facing the oceanfront, a sports bar and a market area to shop.
“This is yet another great addition that will offer our visitors a first class experience in lodging,” Mayor Brenda Bethune said. “Our city is proud to welcome this Hilton property to our community and I thank them for seeing that Myrtle Beach is a great place to invest.”
Comments