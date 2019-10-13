Untrue gunshot reports at SC State Fair were groups running

Officials say the South Carolina State Fair closed early Saturday after unfounded rumors that shots had been fired.

Videos posted on social media showed dozens of people running for the exits, but Richland County deputies said on Twitter no shots were fired.

Instead, State Fair General Manager Nancy Smith said groups of young adults running through the fairgrounds in groups led others to think shots has been fired and call 911 and run and panic.

Smith said in a statement no serious injuries were reported, but the fair decided to close an hour early.

The fair has a new rule requiring anyone under 18 to be with a parent at the fair after 6 p.m.