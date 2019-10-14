BooFest, costume contests, haunted attractions: Halloween events around the Grand Strand

SHARE COPY LINK

The Grand Strand is gearing up for Halloween with haunted attractions, costume contests and trick-or-treating “Thirsty Thursday” style.

Whether you want to scream or just enjoy some free candy, here are a few Myrtle Beach-area spooky events:

Halloween on the Marshwalk — Starting at 5 p.m. on Halloween, kids and adults may enter costume contests and trick-or-treat along the Murrells Inlet Marshwalk. Kids 3 years old and above may enter the contest for most creative, best group, funniest and scariest. The adult contest, with cash and prizes of more than $4,000, will be judged on peoples’ choice, best duo or group, best individual, “big & bulky,” Murrells Inlet theme and honorable mention.

Barefoot Landing — BooFest, an event with children and pet costume contests and showing of “Hocus Pocus,” is noon to 4 p.m. Oct. 26 in the Dockside Village area. On Oct. 31, families can trick-or-treat from 5 to 7 p.m.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Dr. Screams Myrtle Beach — The Myrtle Beach attraction is returning to the area this Halloween season, bringing zombies, monsters and psychopathic serial killers, according to the Dr. Screams Facebook page. The spooky attraction is at 6650 Highway 707 and runs Oct. 16 through Nov. 2.

Myrtle Beach Pelicans — Trick-or-treat “Thirsty Thursday” style with $1 beer from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Pelican’s baseball field Oct. 24. Kids 12 and under will have the chance to go onto the field for trick-or-treating around the warming track. Admission is free.

Outbreak: Dread the Undead — Open year round, the Murrells Inlet Marshwalk, located inside the Hollywood Wax Museum at 1808 21st Ave. N., features soldiers from a military experiment who have turned into zombies.