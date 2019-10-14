Infant in stolen SUV found safe, search underway for suspect, Richland Co. Sheriff says

SHARE COPY LINK

The infant inside an SUV that was stolen Monday morning was found and is safe, but a search is underway for the suspect, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department said.

A silver Jeep Cherokee was stolen from a residence on Alexander Pointe Drive, Capt. Maria Yturria said in an interview with The State.

The baby was inside the running vehicle and its parent had stepped away when it was stolen, according to Yturria.

Shortly after the Jeep was stolen, the child was found near the intersection of Garners Ferry Road and Congress Run, Yturria said. That is about four miles from where the SUV was stolen.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The child was in good condition, and the sheriff’s department believes the suspected car thief dropped the infant off and put it out of the vehicle.

The Jeep has not been recovered and there is a search for the suspect, who will likely face multiple charges if captured.

In addition to stolen vehicle crimes, the suspect would also likely face kidnapping charges, according to Yturria.

Information was not available on any possible charges that could be filed against the parent.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or report it to CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING This is a breaking news story In a breaking news situation, facts can be unclear and the situation may still be developing. The State is trying to get important information to the public as quickly and accurately as possible. This story will be updated as more information becomes available, and some information in this story may change as the facts become clearer. Refresh this page later for more updated information.

Listen to our daily briefing: