Charlotte’s light rail line will close temporarily. Here’s when and why.

SHARE COPY LINK

Charlotte Area Transit System will temporarily close its Lynx Blue Line light rail service for annual maintenance this weekend.

Workers on Saturday and Sunday will repair and upgrade the tracks, including adding ballast, painting, landscaping and grade crossing improvements, according to a CATS news release. Service will resume Monday.

“CATS’ goal is to perform all necessary repairs and upkeep at once,” CATS CEO John Lewis said in a statement. “This will ultimately extend the life of our system and minimize overall disruptions to riders.”

CATS will provide buses for Lynx riders, with signs at each Lynx station directing them to the nearest bus stop. Passengers should board buses with the header Lynx Connector.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Riders intending to travel north or south past the Charlotte Transportation Center/Arena Station must transfer at Bay V to the continuing northbound or southbound Lynx Connector bus. Staff will help direct riders. Riding the CityLynx Connector bus is free.

Riders can still buy a ticket from Lynx station ticket vending machines to ride the Lynx Connector. They also can use the CATS Pass mobile payment app, a pass, transfer or have exact change to board the bus.