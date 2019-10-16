South Carolina town reopens ‘Sunrise Park’ after Dorian

After delays from Hurricane Dorian, a South Carolina town will officially reopen a popular park on Charleston Harbor.

The Post and Courier reports Melton Peter Demetre Park, also called Sunrise Park, will reopen Wednesday. A ceremony is scheduled for 1 p.m.

The park is located on the water near Fort Johnson.

City officials closed the park in May to stabilize and repair damage caused by Hurricanes Matthew and Irma. The park was supposed to open last month, but because of storm damage from Hurricane Dorian, the opening was delayed.

Most of the $836,000 project cost is being funded by grants from the Federal Emergency Management Agency for storm-damage reimbursement and mitigation. A city spokesman says the grants covered 73% of the project's costs.