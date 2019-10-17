Motorcycle rider killed in crash with swerving car on Midlands highway, SC cops say

A motorcycle rider was killed Wednesday in a crash with car on a Midlands road, the South Carolina Highway Patrol said.

The collision occurred just before 3:30 p.m. on S.C. 391 in Newberry County, according to Trooper First Class Tyler Tidwell.

The rider of a 2007 Yamaha motorcycle was heading north on the road when a 2012 Chrysler 200 traveling in the opposite direction crossed the center line and smashed into the biker, Tidwell said.

The motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet when ejected from the Yamaha and died at the scene from injuries sustained in the crash, according to Highway Patrol.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The motorcycle rider will be publicly identified when the Newberry County Coroner’s Office notifies the next of kin.

After crashing into the motorcycle, the Chrysler ran off the left side of the road and hit a ditch, Tidwell said.

The driver of the car was wearing a seat belt and was not injured in the wreck, according to Tidwell.

Information was not available on any possible criminal charges, but Tidwell said the collision remains under investigation.

The wreck is the latest incident in a spate of deadly crashes on South Carolina roads involving motorcycles and mopeds.

Through Oct. 13, 103 motorcyclists have died on state roads and highways, compared to 95 in 2018, according to the South Carolina Department of Public Safety.

Listen to our daily briefing: