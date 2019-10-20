NC woman among two killed in Midlands-area crashes, SC coroner says

Two people were killed in two separate crashes with trees on Midlands area roads Saturday, the Aiken County Coroner’s Office said.

In one of the collisions, a North Carolina woman hit a tree and died after her car ran off Interstate 20, Coroner Darryl Ables said.

The wreck occurred at about 11:30 a.m. near Exit 18 on I-20 eastbound, said Cpl. Judd Jones of the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Catherine K. O’Horo was the only person in a 2002 Honda sedan that ran off the right side of the interstate and crashed into a tree, Ables said.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The 57-year-old Fayetteville, N.C. woman was wearing a seat belt and died at the scene of blunt force injuries, according to the coroner’s office.

O’Horo was trying to avoid an object in the road when she swerved and lost control of the Honda, Jones said.

She died about two hours after a South Carolina man was killed in a crash with trees less than 15 miles away from the wreck on I-20.

Sean K. Johnson was the driver of a 1997 Chevrolet pickup truck who was killed in the collision, Ables said.

Just after 8 a.m., the 32-year-old Gloverville was driving the Chevy on Myrtle Street when he came to a dirt section of the road and ran off the right side where he struck several trees, Jones said.

Johnson was not wearing a seat belt and was rushed to a hospital in Augusta, Georgia where he died at about 9 a.m., according to the coroner’s office.

A passenger in the truck was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, Jones said.

Information on the passenger’s condition was not available.

Both crashes are being investigated by Highway Patrol and the coroner’s office, which is also waiting for the results of toxicology tests.