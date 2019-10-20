Three killed in crash near South Carolina university campus during storm, coroner says

Three people were killed in a car crash near a university on Saturday night as Tropical Storm Nestor dumped rain on South Carolina, the Greenville County Coroner’s Office said.

The two-vehicle collision occurred at about 6 p.m. on the U.S. 25 Bypass near the campus of Furman University, Coroner B. Parks Evans, Jr. said in a news release.

Hector Ruiz De La Cruz was one of three people who died after the wreck, according to the release.

The 30-year-old Greenville man was a back-seat passenger in a Toyota Corolla that crossed into the oncoming lanes of traffic during the rain storm, Evans said.

After suffering multiple blunt force trauma, De La Cruz was taken to Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital where he died just before 7 p.m., according to the coroner’s office.

The two others who died in the crash will be publicly identified after the coroner has notified the next of kin.

There was no word if the other victims were also in the Toyota with De La Cruz, or if they were in the second vehicle.

Information on any other injuries was not available.

It has not been publicly determined if any criminal charges will be filed, but the coroner’s office has called the crash an accident.

The collision continues to be investigated by the South Carolina Highway Patrol and the coroner’s office.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

