Three people shot at Midlands business Monday morning, police say

Three people have been taken to a Midlands hospital following a shooting at a business Monday morning, the Sumter Police Department said.

The shooting occurred before 8 a.m. at Palmetto Tire and Auto, located on Wesmark Boulevard, public information officer Tonyia McGirt said in an interview with The State. That is near the intersection of Broad Street and Robert E Graham Freeway, which is a busy area, densely packed with restaurants and retail businesses.

No injuries were reported other than the three people who were shot and taken to Prisma Health Tuomey hospital, McGirt said.

Information on their conditions was not available.

Police are working to identify a suspect, or suspects, in the shooting and a potential motive, according to McGirt.

Investigators are at the scene and are trying to determine if the three people hit by gunfire were targeted or if the shooting was a random act.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sumter Police Department at 803-436-2700, or report it to CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING This is a breaking news story In a breaking news situation, facts can be unclear and the situation may still be developing. The State is trying to get important information to the public as quickly and accurately as possible. This story will be updated as more information becomes available, and some information in this story may change as the facts become clearer. Refresh this page later for more updated information.

