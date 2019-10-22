County: Hiker fell taking photo atop N Carolina waterfall

Authorities in North Carolina have identified a hiker who fell from a waterfall and died over the weekend.

Polk County Emergency Management Director Bobby Arledge confirmed to McClatchy news group on Monday that 28-year-old Aaron Post of South Carolina died after sliding down Big Bradley Falls on Saturday.

He says he heard the hiker was taking a photo at the top of the remote Saluda, North Carolina, spot when he lost his balance and tumbled down.

In a Facebook post Saturday, the Henderson County Rescue Squad said they extracted Post from a rugged area and flew him in a helicopter to a hospital.

Hiking websites say the waterfall drops 75 feet (23 meters.)

News outlets reported in 2017 that a 47-year-old hiker died in a fall at the same spot.