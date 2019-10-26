Cats are vanishing in south Charlotte neighborhoods. Some blame stealthy coyotes

Distraught south Charlotte homeowners say coyotes are treating their streets and yards as a diner, attacking and devouring beloved pets.

Recent threads on NextDoor chronicle the disappearance of cats in such areas as Lansdowne, Cotswold and Foxcroft. And residents are swapping stories of near-fatal encounters they believe their pets had with coyotes.

“Bubbles has been missing FOR ALMOST THREE WEEKS NOW,” a Cotswold resident posted on NextDoor, saying the cat was the “sweetest boy in the world.”

The resident later posted about seeing a coyote in the neighborhood during the daytime and warned others to be careful while walking nearby.

“There are an awful lot of missing cats in this group. One found dead on a lawn. What’s going on,” one man asked on NextDoor in the Providence at Fairview group. Some people suggested it could be a bird of prey or another explanation. Then, one woman replied: “Coyotes.”

In Lansdowne a homeowner wrote: “Our big cat Iris was attacked by a coyote and my wife was able to rescue her. She squared off with the coyote and the cat barely survived.”

Coyotes in residential areas around Charlotte is not new. Almost every year, especially late-summer through fall, sightings increase.

But the recent spate in Foxcroft and the surrounding area has left some residents on edge. One woman in the Foxcroft area told The Charlotte Observer that she’s so concerned about coyotes that she puts her cat in a harness before walking her pet.

Coyotes have roamed Charlotte for years

Once found only in the Midwest, coyotes expanded east and by the 1980s were spotted in western North Carolina, according to the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission. Coyotes are now in all 100 NC counties, state officials report on the ncwildlife.org.

Coyotes have been spotted around Mecklenburg County for years.

At McDowell Nature Preserve, on the banks of Lake Wylie, the first coyotes showed up about 2001, a Mecklenburg County natural resource specialist told the Observer in 2007.

In November 2009, a coyote was seen lounging on a Myers Park front porch, while another was spotted walking near rush-hour traffic during the day, the Observer reported at the time.

In 2011, a rabid coyote attacked a dog in the Cameron Wood neighborhood off Park Road in south Charlotte, the Observer reported.

One night on Memorial Day weekend in 2013, a Myers Park man saw a pack of at least four coyotes dart across his lawn, according to another Observer article. Such sightings prompted the Myers Park Homeowners Association to warn residents and hold meetings.

Dialing forward to this year, a Foxcroft resident posted on Facebook in January this sighting of a coyote:

“By the time I got my camera out he ran into the bushes. I’ve seen a couple of them over the years and they’re usually kind of scrawny. This guy was bigger than most domestic dogs.”

Melissa Knicely, spokeswoman for the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department Animal Care & Control Division, said such reports of coyote sightings are to be expected “since coyotes are part of our landscape” in Mecklenburg County.

“I can say that it would unfortunately not be uncommon at all for this to happen,” Knicely told the Observer.

Two years ago, she said, she saw two coyotes walking beside her house as she pulled in one night.

“I will admit seeing the coyotes in my driveway was unsettling, so I understand people being unsettled with seeing them,” Knicely said.

She backed her car up, shined the headlights at them, beeped the horn and yelled at them, she said. “They moved on across the street to a green area and into more woods,” she said. “I truly believe they were just passing though from the woods behind lour house.”

Over the past month, animal control received and responded to two calls about coyotes, she said.

One of those came from a resident of the SouthPark mall area in south Charlotte. The caller thought a three-legged coyote might be living under the family’s shed. The other was a coyote, acting “strange,” near Steele Creeke Road and Westinghouse Boulevard in southwest Charlotte. When animal control arrived, in both cases, the coyotes were gone.

Are coyotes hunted?

North Carolina residents can legally hunt coyotes year-round with firearms and bow-and-arrow, according to the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission. However, ordinances in many towns and cities, including Charlotte, prohibit firing a weapon in most instances.

Still, “a landowner can shoot a coyote in the act of causing damage,” according to the wildilfe’s commission’s website.

The bottom line, N.C. wildlife officials say: We must co-exist with coyotes, and October and November are prime time for them to be around.

Coyotes born in early spring leave their parents’ territory and establish their own in October and November, Sgt. William Layton of the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission told The Charlotte Observer.

“They’re really on the move right now,” he said.

State biologists said in a recent news release that young coyotes and their siblings can travel more than 300 miles before settling down in a new region with a mate, McClatchy newsgroup reported earlier this month.

“During these wanderings, their characteristic yipping, howling and barking often can be heard as they keep track of each other, as well as other coyotes whose territories they are passing through,” according to a news release from the wildlife commission. “Because of the hollow tone of the howl, two coyotes often sound like a huge group and may seem closer than they actually are.”

Wake and Mecklenburg counties had the highest number of coyote sightings in 2018 with 76 and 71, respectively, according to the release.

Coyotes rarely attack people, Layton said, but cats and small dogs are at risk. He suggests ensuring pet food is not left outside.

“Coyotes can become bold” knowing such food is available, Layton cautioned. “They may think, ‘I hit the jackpot here.’”

What to do if you see a coyote

No need to panic if you see one, state wildlife officers say.

If the animal sticks around, however, leash your pets or keep them indoors or in coyote-proof fencing, officers say.

Never feed coyotes, and make sure garbage containers have “tight-fitting lids,” according to the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission.

“Don’t be intimidated by a coyote,” state officials urge. “Maintain its wariness by throwing a small object, such as a tennis ball, at it, making a loud noise, or spraying it with a hose. Let it know it is unwelcome near your home.”