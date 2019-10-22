Blaze damages Harbison area restaurant, Columbia Fire Department says

A Tuesday morning blaze has damaged and shut down a Harbison-area restaurant, the Columbia Fire Department said.

A fire was reported at the Texas Roadhouse off Columbiana Drive, the fire department said on Twitter. That’s near the intersection of Lake Murray Boulevard and Interstate 26.

The fire department said it responded to the restaurant just after 10 a.m. after receiving reports of flames in the ventilation system.

No injuries were reported in the blaze that has been extinguished, but the building was damaged, according to the tweet.

Most of the fire damage is to the interior of the restaurant, which was closed as of 11:30 a.m., fire department spokesman Mike DeSumma told The State.

Information on when Texas Roadhouse might reopen was not available. DeSumma could not say if it would be Tuesday or later in the week as damage to the property was still being assessed.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The Irmo Fire Department also responded to the blaze in Texas Roadhouse’s “hood system.”

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

