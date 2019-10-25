What to expect from President Trump’s visit to Columbia

President Donald Trump is coming to Columbia today for an official, invitation-only White House event at Benedict College.

The president will participate in a forum, called the “Conservative Case for Criminal Justice Reform,” at the historically black college in Columbia. The president’s visit to Benedict is said to be his first visit to a historically black college or university.

About the forum

The forum is part of a two-day event hosted by the 20/20 Bipartisan Justice Center and Benedict College. Co-hosts include Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin, the National Black Police Association, the African American Mayors Association, local elected officials with the National Black Caucus and the National Black Caucus of State Legislators.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Saturday and Sunday will feature Democratic presidential hopefuls.

How to tune in

Check thestate.com starting around noon Friday for live updates on Trump’s visit — from the time Air Force One touches down to the time it leaves again — and Columbia’s reactions to it. The state’s Republican and Democratic parties, and other groups, are planning demonstrations in support of and opposition to the president’s stop.

On your commute





With any presidential visit comes heightened security and, with that, traffic.

Expect traffic from the Columbia Metropolitan Airport to Highway 302 to be stopped early Friday afternoon as the presidential motorcade passes through Lexington County on its way to Columbia, Lexington County Sheriff’s spokesman Adam Myrick said.

For Trump’s motorcade to get to Benedict, he must cross the Congaree River, so expect delays. Drivers also should expect to see roads closed “at various points” between the airport and Benedict College on Harden Street, Myrick added.

Road closures in the Columbia area are not expected to last long, said Columbia Police Department spokeswoman Jennifer Timmons.