Fiery wreck kills 2 on I-20 outside Aiken. ‘No sort of identification could be made.’

Police in Aiken County were called to the scene of a fiery wreck early Saturday morning.

Just before 2 a.m., authorities responded to a car engulfed in flames on the eastbound side of Interstate 20 near mile marker 24, according to the Aiken County Coroner’s Office.

Mile marker 24 is about 12 miles from the city of Aiken.

After fire fighters extinguished the flames, officers found two burned bodies in the car.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

“No sort of an identification could be made,” Coroner Darryl M. Ables said in a statement.

Investigators think the car was heading east at a high rate of speed when it ran off the right side of the road and hit a tree. It flipped over and burst into flames.

The S.C. Highway Patrol is investigating the crash and trying to identify who owns the vehicle.

The county coroner’s office is attempting to find out who the victims are. The bodies will be autopsied in Newberry to help determine if drugs, alcohol or suspicious activity contributed to the crash.

Listen to our daily briefing: