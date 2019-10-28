Fearful of being fed to zombies, SC man stabbed woman he called ‘mean,’ cops say

A South Carolina man is behind bars after attacking a woman that he said tried to feed him to zombies, the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office said.

While the incident might sound like a Halloween trick, it was no joke.

After stabbing a woman in the back multiple times Saturday, William Berry was arrested, an incident report shows.

The 29-year-old Aiken man ran away after stabbing the woman who was an acquaintance, and he was tracked down by deputies on Columbia Highway in Monetta, according to the incident report.

Berry said he “poked someone ... because they were trying to feed him to zombies and being mean to him,” the incident report shows.

He was arrested and taken to the Aiken County Detention Center, where Berry was charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, jail records show.

No bond was set and Berry remains locked up at the detention center, according to jail records.

While there is no word if he underwent a medical evaluation, the incident report shows Berry was not using alcohol or drugs at the time of the attack.

The woman suffered five or six stab wounds in her back and was taken to an area hospital.

Information on her condition was not available.

Berry was previously locked up at the detention center in December 2018 on a third-degree assault & battery charge, according to jail records.

If he is convicted, Berry would face a maximum sentence of 30 years on the attempted murder charge, and a mandatory five year prison term for the weapons charge, according to South Carolina law.

