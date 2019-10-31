Man killed walking on Midlands road, South Carolina Highway Patrol says

A man died after being hit by an SUV when he was walking on a Midlands road Wednesday night, the South Carolina Highway Patrol said.

The crash occurred just before 7 p.m. on Cherokee Boulevard in Kershaw County, Cpl. Sonny Collins said.

The pedestrian was killed after being hit by a Honda CRV, according to Collins.

Kershaw County Coroner David West confirmed to The State that the person killed was a man.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The coroner will publicly identify the Kershaw County man when his family has been notified.

West called called the collision an accident, and Collins said no criminal charges are expected.

The person driving the SUV was not injured in the crash, according to Collins.

This is the most recent pedestrian death reported on a South Carolina road this year.

Through last Sunday, 126 pedestrians have been killed in the Palmetto State, according to the South Carolina Department of Public Safety. That is a reduction from the same time frame in 2018, when 132 people were killed by vehicles while walking.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

Listen to our daily briefing:

BEHIND OUR REPORTING This is a breaking news story In a breaking news situation, facts can be unclear and the situation may still be developing. The State is trying to get important information to the public as quickly and accurately as possible. This story will be updated as more information becomes available, and some information in this story may change as the facts become clearer. Refresh this page later for more updated information.