After deadly hit & run in Forest Acres, police searching for suspect

A search is underway for a suspect in a deadly hit & run collision that occurred in Richland County late Sunday night, the Forest Acres Police Department said.

The crash occurred at about 9:45 p.m. when a person tried to cross the road in the 5300 block of Two Notch Road, police said Monday in a news release. That is near the intersection with Pinestraw Road in an area densely-packed with retail businesses.

A northbound car struck the pedestrian and continued to drive away after the collision, police said.

The pedestrian was taken to an area hospital and died, according to the release.

The person will be publicly identified by the Richland County Coroner’s Office when the next of kin has been notified and an autopsy has been completed.

Police said a “small, white sedan” could have been the vehicle that hit the pedestrian, and it can be identified by noticeable damage to the front of the car.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Forest Acres Police Department at 803-782-9444, or report it to CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING This is a breaking news story In a breaking news situation, facts can be unclear and the situation may still be developing. The State is trying to get important information to the public as quickly and accurately as possible. This story will be updated as more information becomes available, and some information in this story may change as the facts become clearer. Refresh this page later for more updated information.

