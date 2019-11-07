Three charged with murder after shootings that weren’t random, Richland Co. sheriff says

Three men have been charged with murder for their roles in two separate Columbia shootings, Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott said Thursday.

Aaron Evans, 44, and Simeon Miller, 25, were arrested Wednesday for murdering Joshua Emmanuel Peterson last Friday, Lott said in a news conference.

Deputies responded to a drive by shooting that happened about a mile from the sheriff’s department headquarters on Nov. 1. Evans and Miller were in a dark colored vehicle and fired into Peterson’s car as he drove along the 6000 block of Two Notch Road. The gunman drove away from the scene.

The victim ran off the road near Cadia Drive and Crossland Lane, according to a witness. The victim was able to flag down someone for help. When paramedics arrived, they rushed the victim to the hospital, according to police.

Lott said the shooting caused fear in the community.

“It caused a good amount of fear, but it was not a random shooting,” Lott said. “This was a targeted hit, this was an assassination.”

Deputies were able to make the arrests thanks to help from the community. He said that was also critical in leading to the arrest of Anthony Williams.

The 27-year-old was arrested Thursday and charged with murdering Richard Patterson on May 5.

Deputies responded to a fight around 1:30 a.m. in the 7900 block of Bluff Road, which is just past Congaree Road in the Gadsden area of Richland County. They found Richard Lamar Patterson shot in the upper body, department said. Paramedic took the man to the hospital where he later died.

Richland County Coroner Gary Watts identified the victim as 31-year-old victim and said he died at 2:40 a.m. from multiple gunshot wounds.

