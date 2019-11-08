SC spending plan projected to be largest ever, exceeding $10 billion, forecasters say

South Carolina lawmakers got their first look at how much new money they will have available to spend when they return to Columbia in 2020 and begin debate over the upcoming year’s budget.

It’s a lot — nearly $2 billion, or roughly twice what they had extra to spend last year, the state’s budget forecasters announced on Friday.

The new cash is expected to bring the state’s total general fund budget to $10.2 billion, according to the latest projections.

That new money could, in part, go toward raising teacher pay and fixing years of deferred maintenance at state-owned buildings, which would include the state’s prisons system, state lawmakers told The State earlier this month.

Of that new money, $815 million is recurring, meaning it could go toward those raises for teachers and state employees. Another $1 billion of it is strictly for one-time costs, which could help pay for security upgrades at the state’s prisons.

The S.C. House takes the first shot at drafting the state budget, starting with the chamber’s powerful Ways and Means Committee.

Budget requests from hundreds of agencies is expected to come out this month.

Republican Gov. Henry McMaster will unveil his proposed budget in January.

This story will be updated.