Freeze warning issued for the Midlands as temperatures are forecast to drop Friday

A freeze warning has been issued for the Midlands as temperatures are forecast to drop this weekend, the National Weather Service office in Columbia said.

A cold front will move through the region Thursday night, bringing cold air with it, according to the NWS.

Temperatures on Friday and Saturday are predicted to be 15-20 degrees colder than recorded Thursday, the NWS said.

After a high in the mid 50s on Friday, thermometers in the Midlands could report a low of 32 degrees overnight, the forecast shows.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

On Saturday, near or below freezing morning temperatures will rebound into the 50s in the afternoon, according to the NWS.

But as the sun sets, temperatures also will drop.

Temperatures are expected to fall to the low 30s again Saturday night, and be near or below freezing on Sunday morning, according to the forecast.

Warmer weather, in the 60s, is expected on Sunday and Veterans Day, but another cold front is predicted to hit the Columbia area on Tuesday with temperatures spiking again by next Wednesday, the NWS said.

Showers are likely, so there is a slight possibility of snow in South Carolina next week, but the forecast is subject to change.