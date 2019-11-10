Truck driver killed in crash on Midlands road, South Carolina Highway Patrol says

One person is dead following a crash on a Midlands road, South Carolina Highway Patrol said Sunday.

The single-vehicle collision happened Friday at about 1 p.m., Trooper Joe Hovis said.

The person driving a 2002 Chevrolet pickup truck on Counts Sausage Road was killed in the wreck, according to Hovis.

The Chevy was heading west, about one mile west of Prosperity, when it ran off the right side of the road and smashed into a tree, Hovis said.

The driver was not wearing a seat belt and died at the scene, according to Highway Patrol.

The Newberry County Coroner’s Office will publicly identify the truck driver after notifying the next of kin.

Information on what caused the truck to leave the road was not available.

The wreck remains under investigation by the coroner’s office and Highway Patrol.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

