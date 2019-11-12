After arrest for punching woman in the face, SC sheriff says he’s taking time to ‘heal’

Days after he was arrested for punching a woman in the face, a South Carolina sheriff said he is taking time off to “heal.”

R.A. Strickland released a statement Monday night through the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office saying he placed himself on a leave of absence, effective immediately.

On Saturday, Strickland was arrested by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division on a second-degree domestic violence charge.

The 40-year-old sheriff was involved in an altercation with an unidentified “household member,” according to SLED.

Strickland punched the woman “in the face, with a closed fist more than once, which caused moderate bodily injury,” SLED agents said in an affidavit. Her arm was also injured when she tried to block the blows to her face in the Nov. 7 incident, according to the affidavit.

The redacted police report does not identify the person Strickland assaulted, or his relationship to the woman.

In Monday’s statement, Strickland did not address the incident or his charges. Instead, he focused on his leave of absence.

“This time will allow me to heal, and self-reflect on myself,” Strickland said. “I will strive to be stronger, and better at serving the citizens of Colleton, and my employees upon returning.”

There is no word on when, or if, Strickland will return.

Messages left with SLED about Strickland’s status during the investigation were not immediately returned.

Second degree domestic violence is a misdemeanor punishable by up to three years in prison and fines, according to South Carolina law. A person convicted of domestic violence is also barred from carrying firearms, which means a conviction effectively ends a person’s career in law enforcement. To be charged with domestic violence in S.C., a person has to assault a spouse, former spouse, a person with a child in common or a person who lives or lived with the assaulter.

Also Monday, the National Action Network issued a letter to South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster demanding Strickland’s “immediate removal from office as the sheriff of Colleton County,” WCSC reported. “Our leaders must be held accountable for their actions immediately!”

In addition to attacking the woman, Strickland took both of her phones and prevented her from reporting the incident or receiving emergency medical assistance, according to an incident report. She ran away, the report says, and Strickland damaged her vehicle, according to SLED.

After being booked into the Colleton County Detention Center Saturday, a judge released him on a $5,000 personal recognizance bond, meaning he did not have to pay bail, court records show.

The next scheduled court date for Strickland is Feb. 14, 2020, records show.

In his statement, Strickland announced that Chief Deputy Buddy Hill will be in charge at the sheriff’s office in his absence.

Hill “is someone I’ve always placed great trust in,” Strickland said. “He will continue to provide due diligence to the citizens of our community during my absence.”

Strickland has served as Colleton County Sheriff for seven years.

Some will not welcome Strickland back, should he return to office.

“He has lost all trust and respect in this county,” said James Johnson, the South Carolina Chapter President of the National Action Network, WCBD reported. “For someone to hit a woman with a closed fist tells me right there that he’s off the chain.”

