Pete Buttigieg ups SC investment with $2 million ad buy

Democratic presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg is ramping up investment in South Carolina.

The South Bend, Indiana mayor’s campaign announced in an email Thursday it would be spending $2 million in the Palmetto State on radio advertisements.

The ad focuses on Buttigieg’s military record and time served in Afghanistan, contrasting his credentials with that of President Donald Trump. Trump never served for the military and received five draft deferments during the Vietnam War due to bone spurs.

The 60-second radio spot will also brush on Buttigeig’s vision for his presidency, including passing gun-related laws and taking on systemic racism.

The ad, which is the first of Buttigieg’s media campaign in South Carolina, started playing Thursday.