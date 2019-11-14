Injuries reported in crash that blocked traffic on interstate in Columbia

A multi-vehicle collision has caused injuries and blocked all of the traffic heading toward Columbia on a major Midlands interstate during the Thursday morning commute, the South Carolina Highway Patrol said.

The crash occurred minutes after 7 a.m. on Interstate 26, according to the South Carolina Department of Public Safety.

All eastbound traffic on I-26 is blocked at near the 107 mile marker, Master Trooper David Jones said on Twitter.

That is near the junction with Interstate 20, where snow and ice were reported by the South Carolina Department of Transportation.

Information on what caused the crash was not available, but eight vehicles were involved in the wreck, Jones said.

No major injures were reported, according to Jones.

Traffic was backed up for miles to Lake Murray Boulevard, before the four eastbound lanes were reopened shortly after 7:30 a.m.

Drivers are urged to use caution, as traffic moved slowly through the reopened highway, SCDOT camera showed.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING This is a breaking news story In a breaking news situation, facts can be unclear and the situation may still be developing. The State is trying to get important information to the public as quickly and accurately as possible. This story will be updated as more information becomes available, and some information in this story may change as the facts become clearer. Refresh this page later for more updated information.