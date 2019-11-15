This 2020 Carolina Country Music Fest performer will be sure to give you ‘Good Vibes’

Singer Chris Janson is the latest country star to join the already-impressive lineup for next year’s Carolina Country Music Fest.

Janson, known for hits such as “Buy Me A Boat,” “Drunk Girl” and “Good Vibes” will perform during the highly anticipated four-day outdoor event in Myrtle Beach June 4-7. The annual event will feature headliners Luke Combs, Eric Church, Darius Rucker and Jake Owen.

John Pardi, famous for songs “Head Over Boots” and “Heartache Medication” will also perform.

The remaining lineup of nearly 30 singers and bands will be announced over the coming weeks and months.

The event has become a staple in Myrtle Beach since its inception in 2015, attracting over 30,000 country music fans who come dressed to party in their cowboy boots and country garb. The annual event is held at Burroughs & Chapin Pavilion Place on Ocean Boulevard between 8th and 9th Avenues North.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit: https://carolinacountrymusicfest.com/.