New travel stop brings gas station, jobs and more to the Midlands

A new travel stop has opened in the Midlands, bringing a gas station, amenities and nearly 100 new jobs to the area.

Love’s Travel Stops & Country Stores opened a new location in Elgin last Thursday, the company said in a news release.

The Midlands’ newest travel stop is at Exit 87 on Interstate 20. That’s the exit for White Pond Road in Kershaw County, which is about 20 miles from Columbia.

Beyond the gas station and elaborate convenience store, the new addition to I-20 has also created 99 jobs, according to the release.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

Information on the new positions was not available.

But the employees will work at the 9,000 square foot operation that is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

“Love’s is pleased to bring more convenient, clean and friendly locations to the southeast,” company founder and executive chairman Tom Love said in the release. “We’re proud to add parking spaces to areas where our customers need them ... conveniently located directly off the interstate.”

There are nearly 200 parking spots at the new Love’s.

All travelers are welcome at the Love’s in Elgin, but tractor-trailer truck drivers now have unique opportunities to rest, refresh and refuel that they might not otherwise be afforded.

In addition to 103 truck parking spaces (there are 83 spots for cars and two for RVs), the Love’s has six gas bays for diesel vehicles, a laundry facility and eight showers, according to the release.

The new Love’s on I-20 also has a Speedco location that offers oil changes and routine maintenance for all vehicles — including 18-wheelers.

There is also a CAT weighing station for semi trucks, according to the release.

Along with the gas pumps, all of the visitors to the Love’s have access to the convenience store that includes gourmet coffee, a variety of snacks, a fresh kitchen concept and an Arby’s, the release said.

“Love’s provides professional truck drivers and motorists with 24-hour access to clean and safe places to purchase gasoline, diesel fuel, fresh coffee, restaurant offerings and more,” it said in the release.

There is also an assortment of electronics available and dog park at the new Love’s.

In honor of the new location, Love’s said it donated $2,000 to split between Lugoff-Elgin High School and Doby’s Mill Elementary School in Elgin.

This is the third Love’s Travel Stop open in the heart of the Midlands, joining locations on I-77 in Cayce, and at Exit 51 on I-20 in Lexington. There are also Love’s in Newberry and Orangeburg.

There are more than 500 Love’s in 41 states across the nation, and its headquarters is in Oklahoma City, according to the release.