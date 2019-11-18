Body of man missing since Halloween found in Midlands pond, SC cops say

The search for a Midlands man who has been missing since Halloween ended when his body was found over the weekend, the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office said.

The search was called off when Jeremy Ballew was discovered, the sheriff’s office posted on Facebook.

Deputies said Ballew’s body was found in a pond on Nov. 15, less than a mile from where he was last seen, the Times & Democrat reported.

The 36-year-old St. Matthews man was reported missing Nov. 13, according to a release from the sheriff’s office. He was last seen Oct. 31, when Ballew was walking on Free Moon Circle towards Fall Branch Road — in the St. Matthews area.

The sheriff’s office said “there were no obvious signs of trauma” on his body, but an autopsy is scheduled to determine the cause of death, the Times & Democrat reported.

Ballew’s death remains under investigation, and anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 803-874-2741, or report it to CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and thank you for all the communities support and tips,” the sheriff’s office said on Facebook.

