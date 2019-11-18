A look at the damage done after a Nor’easter pounded the Grand Strand

Wind and rain took over the Grand Strand throughout the weekend as a strong Nor’easter blew across the region.

But how exactly did the coastal storm impact the Myrtle Beach area?

Some parts of North and South Carolina saw wind speeds similar to a tropical storm, while other parts received several inches of rainfall. The storm also caused beach erosion along the coast due to “large crashing waves and above-normal water levels,” the National Weather Service in Wilmington, North Carolina said.

Winds reached 49 mph in Little River, one of the highest wind speeds reported along the Strand. Wind speeds reached 48 mph in the Lake Arrowhead area of Myrtle Beach, followed by 46 mph in North Myrtle Beach, 44 mph in the Briarcliffe Acres area and 40 mph on the south end of Myrtle Beach, the NWS reports.

Wave action from our departing #noreaster carved out a good two feet of beach at Windy Hill in North Myrtle Beach. More in some places, less in others. Watch your step! Photo via Patrick Richards. #scwx #ncwx pic.twitter.com/3v4fyEVysO — Ed Piotrowski (@EdPiotrowski) November 17, 2019

Rainfall gauges measured multiple inches of rain in parts of Horry County, including 3.42 inches of rainfall in Galivants Ferry and 1.71 inches of rain Myrtle Beach, according to the NWS.

The storm began to bring rainfall and heavier wind Friday, lasting into Saturday before moving out of the area by Sunday morning. It was a “particularly strong” Nor’easter, according to the weather service, feeding off temperature differences between cold and warm air masses.