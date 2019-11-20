This year’s last set of king tides are predicted to last through Thanksgiving week

The Grand Strand will see one last period of king tides for the year that are predicted to begin Thanksgiving week and last four days, according to tide tables.

Higher swells will start Monday morning and last through Thanksgiving morning, the chart states. The highest waves are expected Nov. 26 and 27, as a new moon comes Tuesday. This set of king tides are the last for the year.

King tides, also known as perigean spring tides, happen when the Earth, moon and sun align during a new or full moon while the moon is as close as it gets to the Earth during its orbit. The tides can last three to five days. Impacts from the higher tides range from coastal flooding to more obstructive, damaging flooding, meteorologists say.

To see exact high tide times, visit https://scdhec.gov/sites/default/files/Library/CR-006341_2019.pdf.

