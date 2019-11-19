Teen and 21-year-old arrested after man was murdered at Columbia home, sheriff says

Two men were arrested Tuesday, a day after the body of a man who was fatally shot was found in car at a Columbia home, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department said.

Deputies responding to a shots fired call at about 5 p.m. Monday discovered Michael Uzell Bates’ body inside a car, the sheriff’s department said in a news release.

The 29-year-old Columbia man had been shot in the upper body and died outside the home in the 4000 block of Winter Park Drive, according to the release. That’s near Bluff Road, about three miles from its intersection with Interstate 77.

Bates died of complications from gunshot wounds to the upper body, Richland County Coroner Gary Watts said.

An investigation resulted in the arrests of Dequon Jenkins, 21, and Zaequan Newhouse, 19, the sheriff’s department said. Both men were taken into custody without incident at about 5 p.m. Tuesday by members of the Richland County Fugitive Task Force and the U.S. Marshals, according to the release.

Jenkins was charged with murder and Newhouse was charged with accessory after the fact, the sheriff’s department said.

Both men were taken to the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center, and Jenkins is being held without bond, jail records show.

Information on a motive for the shooting was not available.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

