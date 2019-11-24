Small SC town gets grant to tear down 15 abandoned homes

A small South Carolina town is getting help to tear down 15 abandoned homes.

Yemassee Town Clerk Matt Garnes says getting rid of the houses will help property values and improve safety for the town of about 1,000 people on Interstate 95.

Garnes told WTOC-TV that it also will help residents and the town have pride in their appearance.

A $157,500 grant from the South Carolina Commerce Department is being combined with $17,500 from Yemassee to pay for the Yemassee Clearance Project.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

Officials say all property owners have agreed to the demolition and the buildings will soon be tested for asbestos. Garnes thinks the effort will take two years.