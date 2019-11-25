Man fatally shot at Columbia home sparks police investigation

The Columbia Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that occurred overnight.

Officers responded to a 911 call at about 12:30 a.m. Monday, police said in a news release.

When they arrived at the home in the 3000 block of Clark Street in North Columbia, they discovered a man lying on the floor, according to the release. That is near the intersection of North Main Street and River Drive.

The man suffered visible injuries and was dead when the officers found his body, police said.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

The Richland County Coroner’s Office will publicly identify the man once it has notified his family.

Information on a possible suspect, or suspects, was unavailable. There is no word on a motive for the shooting.

Police collected evidence from the home and are reviewing surveillance video, according to the release.

The shooting is being investigated by police and the coroner’s office.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or report it to CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING This is a breaking news story In a breaking news situation, facts can be unclear and the situation may still be developing. The State is trying to get important information to the public as quickly and accurately as possible. This story will be updated as more information becomes available, and some information in this story may change as the facts become clearer. Refresh this page later for more updated information.