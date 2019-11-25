Columbia man dies in hospital after being shot multiple times, coroner says

A Columbia man was killed after being shot multiple times Sunday night, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department said.

The sheriff’s department is asking for the community’s help in finding the shooter of Demetrius Floyd.

The 34-year-old was found shot on Dubard Boyle Road at Fairfield Road, Richland County Coroner Gary Watts said in a news release. That’s about five miles north of the intersection of Fairfield Road and Interstate 20.

Floyd was in a home in the 400 block when the shooting occurred just before 10 p.m., and suffered wounds to the upper and lower body, the sheriff’s department said.

He was taken to an area hospital where he died at 10:38 p.m., according to the coroner, who performed an autopsy Monday.

Information on a possible suspect, or suspects, was unavailable. There is no word on a motive for the shooting.

The shooting is being investigated by the sheriff’s department and coroner’s office. It is one of five shooting deaths on Sunday reported by the coroner.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or report it to CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

