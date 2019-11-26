SC governor won’t reappoint public safety director after rocky tenure

Leroy Smith, Director of the South Carolina Department of Public Safety, speaks at the South Carolina Emergency Operations Center regarding Hurricane Dorian. Jeff@JeffBlakePhoto.com

Embattled S.C. Department of Public Safety Director Leroy Smith will not be reappointed by Gov. Henry McMaster, according to a letter obtained by The State.

The decision comes after years of legislative efforts to oust Smith. The S.C. House of Representatives voted to fire him in 2017.

Smith wrote a letter to his employees Tuesday letting them know his tenure will end in February.

In the note, Smith thanked former Gov. Nikki Haley for appointing him in 2011. Smith also thanked McMaster, a Columbia Republican, “for his continued support.”

Smith is one of three African American cabinet heads in South Carolina.

The governor has until Dec. 1 to appoint a replacement. The pick would have to be confirmed by the state Senate. McMaster has not yet named an appointment.

“I would like to thank Director Smith for his distinguished service to our state and for his leadership and professionalism,” McMaster said in a statement. “His assistance in making the leadership transition at the Department of Public Safety a smooth and seamless one will be invaluable.”

Call and text attempts to obtain comment from Smith though the department’s spokeswoman, Sherri Iacobelli, went unanswered.

This story is developing. Check back later for updates.