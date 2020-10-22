DHEC reports nearly 1,000 more coronavirus cases in SC, 40 more deaths

South Carolina surpassed 160,000 total cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, while health officials also announced the largest increase to the state’s death toll in nearly six weeks.

Officials with the Department of Health and Environmental Control reported a daily case count of 971, putting the state’s total at 160,384 since the first cases were reported in March. They also reported 40 more deaths in individuals who had tested positive for the virus, raising the state’s total to 3,526.

Thursday’s increase in deaths is the largest DHEC has reported since Sept. 11. It encompasses some individuals who died in September but were not included earlier as officials investigated to ensure they met federal guidance to be classified as a COVID-19 related death.

DHEC’s Thursday report also included 7,160 individual test results, putting the percentage of positive tests at 12.9%. A total of 1,814,795 tests have now been performed in the state since March.

The average rate of positive tests has declined from the state’s high points in July, when it consistently topped 20%, but it is still well above the 5% mark that health experts, including DHEC state epidemiologist Linda Bell, have cited as a goal.

“We continue to have relatively higher levels of disease transmission in our community. Recently, we have seen a slight downward trend in cases, and we’ve seen a bit of a plateau,” Bell said during a conference call with reporters last Friday. “But at the same time, we continue to see a percent positive in the population that is much higher than we’d like to see, and the consequences of ongoing disease transmission are that individuals will become sick. Many of those individuals will require hospitalization.”

Officials are now recommending anyone who is “out and about” in the community or not able to wear a facial covering and practice social distancing be tested at least once a month, in order to track and curb the spread of asymptomatic cases.

Which counties were affected?

Many of Thursday’s new cases came from the Upstate region, as Greenville County led the state in new cases with 130, while Spartanburg County added 117. No other county had 100 or more cases.

In the Midlands, Richland County reported 40 new cases, while neighboring Lexington County had 35.

The deaths reported Thursday occurred among individuals from Anderson (5), Bamberg (1), Barnwell (2), Charleston (1), Cherokee (1), Chester (3), Colleton (3), Darlington (1), Dorchester (1), Greenville (1), Horry (2), Lancaster (3), Laurens (1), Lee (1), Lexington (2), Newberry (3), Oconee (1), Pickens (1), Spartanburg (1), Sumter (2) and York (4).

Six of those who died were middle aged, defined by DHEC as between 35 and 64 years old. The remaining 34 were elderly, defined as 65 years or older.

Are all cases accounted for?

State health officials estimated in the past that around 86% of South Carolinians who contract the virus didn’t get tested, and global experts have said official case counts have likely under-counted the number of cases.

DHEC has also been recording probable cases and probable deaths. A probable case is someone who has not received a lab test result but has virus symptoms or a positive antibody test. A probable death is someone who has not gotten a lab test but whose death certificate lists COVID-19 as a cause of death or a contributing factor.

On Thursday, health officials reported 79 new probable cases and 10 new probable deaths from COVID-19. That puts the total number of probable cases at 7,101 and total probable deaths at 229.

How are hospitals being impacted?

As of Thursday, DHEC reported that 766 patients were hospitalized with coronavirus-related symptoms, or 9.01% of all patients currently in the hospital. The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 at one time in the state peaked at 1,723 on July 23.

Some have more serious conditions than others; 185 COVID-19 patients are in intensive care, and 91 are on ventilators.

Health officials said COVID-19 can cause mild to severe illness. Older adults and people who have serious underlying medical conditions, such as heart disease, diabetes, and/or chronic lung diseases, are at a higher risk of severe illness from COVID-19, according to DHEC.