Suspended SC sheriff pleads guilty to assault of woman and corruption

The suspended Colleton County sheriff pleaded guilty to beating up a woman and misusing county money on Friday during an online hearing.

Robert Anderson Strickland, Jr pleaded guilty to third degree assault and battery, breach of trust and misconduct in office before Judge Markley Dennis.

“I may not like the situation I’m in but I put myself here and I understand that,” Strickland told the judge.

Strickland became the sheriff of Colleton County in 2012. In 2019 when he was suspended from office after being charged with domestic violence. State police charged him with a dozen corruption offenses in February.

Assistant Attorney General Creighton Waters prosecuted the case. At the hearing, Waters said the state had agreed to consolidate all the charges against Strickland into the three offenses in exchange for his guilty plea.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Strickland will resign from office as part of the agreement.

This is a breaking news story which will be updated. Please check back for more detail.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING This is a breaking news story In a breaking news situation, facts can be unclear and the situation may still be developing. The State is trying to get important information to the public as quickly and accurately as possible. This story will be updated as more information becomes available, and some information in this story may change as the facts become clearer. Refresh this page later for more updated information.