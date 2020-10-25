One dead, another person hurt in overnight crash on Midlands road, SC cops say

One person was killed and another hospitalized following an overnight crash on a Midlands road, the South Carolina Highway Patrol said.

The single-vehicle collision happened at about 9:30 p.m. on Lakeshore Road, near the intersection with John G. Richards Road, according to Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell. That’s near Lake Wateree in Camden.

A 2012 Chevrolet Cruze was heading west on Lakeshore Road when it ran off the right side of the road and flipped over before smashing into a tree, Tidwell said.

The driver of the Chevy was hurt and taken to a Prisma Health hospital in Richland County, but a passenger died, according to Tidwell.

The Kershaw County Coroner’s Office will publicly identify the passenger after notifying the next of kin.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Further information on the driver’s condition was not available.

Both the driver and passenger were wearing seat belts, Tidwell said.

Information on what caused the Chevy to veer off the road was not available, but the wreck remains under investigation by Highway Patrol.

Through Friday afternoon, 811 people had died on South Carolina roads in 2020, according to the Department of Public Safety. This was at least the 15th person killed in a Kershaw County crash in 2020, according to DPS.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

BEHIND OUR REPORTING This is a breaking news story In a breaking news situation, facts can be unclear and the situation may still be developing. The State is trying to get important information to the public as quickly and accurately as possible. This story will be updated as more information becomes available, and some information in this story may change as the facts become clearer. Refresh this page later for more updated information.