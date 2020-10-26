Teenager found on Midlands road was shot multiple times, coroner says

An investigation is underway after a teenager’s body was found riddled with gunshot wounds outside of a car on a Midlands road, the Fairfiled County Coroner’s Office said Monday.

The body of 17-year-old Trevis Boyd Jr. was found at about 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Coroner Chris Hill said in a news release.

Boyd had suffered multiple gunshot wounds when he was discovered on the ground near his vehicle at the intersection of Clark Bridge Road and S.C. 215 South, according to the release. That’s in Jenkinsville, about 30 miles north of Columbia.

The teen died at the scene, Hill said.

An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday in Newberry, according to the release.

Information on a possible shooter, or shooters, was not available, and there was no word on a motive for the gunfire.

Boyd’s death is being investigated by the coroner’s office and the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 803-635-4141, or CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

