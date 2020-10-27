Amazon is hiring more than 1,000 workers in SC heading into the holiday season

FILE - The Amazon logo appears in Douai, northern France on April 16, 2020. With many independent bookstore owners facing the most dire financial crisis in their lifetimes, the American Booksellers Association has teamed with an award-winning advertising agency known for “culture hacking” to dramatize the threats of the pandemic and the growing dominance of Amazon.com. On Tuesday, the trade group launched the “Boxed Out” campaign, for which a handful of bookstores around the country will have windows boarded up and boxes piled up out front that resemble Amazon delivery containers. (AP Photo/Michel Spingler, File) AP

Online shopping giant Amazon is hiring 1,300 new seasonal warehouse workers in South Carolina to beef up for the holiday shopping season.

Jobs are available at the company’s warehouses in West Columbia, Greenville, Spartanburg and Charleston, according to the company’s online job application portal.

Amazon announced Tuesday that it would hire some 100,000 seasonal workers across the country heading into the holidays, including the 1,300 positions available in South Carolina.

The starting pay for Amazon jobs in South Carolina is $15 an hour.

Job applications can be found at amazon.com/apply.

The coronavirus pandemic is expected to increase demand for online holiday shopping this year, with many people starting their shopping earlier, putting major online retailers like Amazon in the spotlight even more than usual.

Amazon has come under some scrutiny for its employees’ working conditions during the pandemic, facing employee walkouts before it implemented stricter safety standards in its warehouses this spring. The company hired tens of thousands of new employees across the country as online ordering surged while people avoided in-person retail during the pandemic.

Amazon has a 1 million-square-foot fulfillment warehouse locally in West Columbia.