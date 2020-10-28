Tornadoes, damaging winds possible in Midlands as Hurricane Zeta’s remnants go north

Forecasts show the remnants of Hurricane Zeta tracking north of the Midlands, but severe weather is still a threat to the the Columbia area.

Isolated tornadoes, powerful winds, and severe thunderstorms are all possible Thursday, according to the National Weather Service office in Columbia.

The greatest chance of tornadoes will be in the morning, beginning at 7 a.m., meteorologist Tina Morrison told The State on Wednesday.

Winds will increase during the morning and into the afternoon, with sustained speeds between 15-20 mph, and possible gusts moving as fast as 35 mph, according to Morrison.

Morrison said a cold front will move through the region, which increases the chance of more damaging winds and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening.

Currently no warnings or watches have been issued, but Morrison said it’s possible a lake wind advisory could be put in effect Thursday. Any other alerts will be based on any tornadoes forming.

A Tropical Storm watch was issued for parts of the Upstate, where projections show Zeta having a more direct impact.

There’s a 60 percent chance of precipitation in the Midlands forecast, an up to a half an inch of rainfall is possible in the Midlands, according to Morrison.

Flooding is not expected in the Columbia area on Thursday, and river flooding is not a concern going into the weekend, Morrison said.

Zeta is expected to continue its northeast track, according to the National Hurricane Center. The storm should clear the Columbia area by Friday, Morrison said.

After Zeta moves through the Midlands, the forecast for the end of the week and weekend is dry and cool weather. No precipitation is expected as high temperatures in Columbia could reach the upper 60s Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.

Zeta is the most recent storm to affect the Columbia area after roaring north through the Gulf Coast.

It follows fellow storms that were at one point powerful hurricanes including Delta in early October, Sally in September and Laura in late August. Tropical Storm Isaias also dumped significant rainfall as it rumbled through the region at the beginning of August.

As of Wednesday morning, Hurricane Zeta was intensifying as it was speeding toward Louisiana, with landfall expected as a Category 2 hurricane in the afternoon, the Associated Press reported.

Zeta has maximum sustained winds near 90 mph, and its hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 35 miles, according to the National Hurricane Center.

