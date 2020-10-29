Jail guard exposed himself on the job, forced woman to strip for him, SC officials say

A South Carolina jail guard is now behind bars in the same detention center where he worked.

Philip Kevin Tollison, 33, was arrested Tuesday, “for engaging in behavior that was dishonest and gratuitous by exposing himself to an individual while on duty,” according to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division. He has been charged with misconduct in office.

While on duty at the Laurens County Detention Center, Tollison allegedly forced a woman to strip naked in front of him, according to a warrant.

The warrant states Tollison had “the victim strip, exposing her naked body,” while at the same time he exposed his genitals.

On a different occasion, the detention center officer told the woman to undress so he could “size” her up for uniforms, according to the affidavit.

Though Tollison was arrested Tuesday, one or more of the incidents occurred in early August, the affidavit shows.

SLED began its investigation into Tollison at the request of the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office, the agency’s release said. He is no longer employed as a detention officer, according to the release.

The 8th Circuit Solicitor’s Office will be prosecuting the case.