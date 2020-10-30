SC’s percentage of positive COVID-19 tests stays up as officials report 680 cases

South Carolina health officials reported 680 more confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Friday, as the state hit 12 consecutive days with the rate of positive tests exceeding 10%, a level experts say indicates continued virus activity throughout the community.

Officials with the Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 4,743 individual test results, putting the percentage of positive tests at 14.3%. Oct. 17 marked the last time officials reported less than 10% positive — the seven-day moving average of that percentage has stayed above 10% for most of October.

The average rate of positive tests topped 20% in parts of July and has declined since, but it is still well above the 5% mark that health experts, including DHEC state epidemiologist Linda Bell, have cited as a goal for safely reopening.

A total of 1,977,274 tests have now been performed in the state since March.

DHEC officials also reported seven more confirmed deaths related to the virus Friday. Since the first cases of the coronavirus were identified in South Carolina in March, officials have reported 167,057 cases and 3,653 deaths.

Officials are now recommending anyone who is “out and about” in the community or not able to wear a facial covering and practice social distancing be tested at least once a month, in order to track and curb the spread of asymptomatic cases.

Which counties were affected?

Richland County led the state in new cases reported Friday with 106, the most it has recorded since mid-September.

Elsewhere in the Midlands, Lexington County added 63 new cases. In the Upstate, Greenville County added the second most cases on the day, with 95 — the state’s most populous county has seen an uptick in its total case count over the past several weeks.

The deaths reported Friday occurred among individuals from Anderson (1), Chester (1), Horry (1), Laurens (1), Pickens (1) and Spartanburg (2).

DHEC reported that the individual who died in Laurens County was middle-aged, defined as being between 35 and 64 years old. The remaining six were elderly, defined by DHEC as 65 years or older.