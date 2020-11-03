U.S. Rep. Joe Wilson declares victory in SC-2 race against Democrat Adair Boroughs

U.S. Rep. Joe Wilson declared victory Tuesday night in his race against Democratic challenger Adair Ford Boroughs, his toughest competitor in years.

“How proud is South Carolina, South Carolina could not be bought. $150 million and still the people of SC stood up for what’s right — limited government (and) expanded freedom,” he said, speaking to Republican supporters at the state GOP’s election night party.

Wilson declared himself the victor around 10:15 p.m. with just 27% of precincts reporting, but at the time, he had a sizable lead over Boroughs in those returns.

The race had yet to be called, but if Wilson is right, he’ll head back to the U.S. House for a 10th full term representing the district, which includes parts of Aiken, Barnwell, Lexington, Orangeburg and Richland counties.

Boroughs campaign was not yet ready to concede.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

“We are still waiting for a substantial amount of votes to be counted. We want to ensure that the will of the people of the Second District is being honored,” said Stephanie Justice, Borough’s campaign spokesperson.

Wilson has faced a well-funded challenger for the first time in years. Boroughs consistently raised more money than Wilson, campaigning as a moderate Democrat who ran on her small town roots and history of public service.

Throughout the race, it was unclear where Wilson and Boroughs stood with voters as no significant polling was released publicly on the race, and traditional campaigning was curbed by COVID-19.

Wilson has consistently been favored to win the traditionally red district, though. It’s voters hadn’t sent a Democrat to the U.S. House since 1965, and the district went for President Donald Trump over former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton in 2016 by almost 18 percentage points.

Wilson also has publicly supported Trump, appearing next to him at campaign events in the Palmetto State and standing by the president’s initiatives. During Trump’s impeachment hearings in the House, Wilson stood by the president, calling the effort a “hoax” and the proceedings “insulting.”

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

During the campaign, Boroughs threw punches at Wilson, specifically pointing out that the congressman has only successfully passed one bill on which he was the primary sponsor. Wilson hit back, reminding voters that he has successfully included his initiatives in larger bills, like the National Defense Authorization Act.

Wilson also ran on his record of performing constituent services. The congressman has always been known in the district as someone voters and local lawmakers can turn to to help get something done, such as expediting citizenship papers or helping South Carolinians abroad return home.